Vision Kitesurfing

Application that tracks Kitesurfing activity. Monitored parameters:</p><p>- Speed</p><p>- Jumps (height, length and hangtime)</p><p>Those parameters are grouped :</p><p>- current/last values</p><p>- maximum</p><p>- average</p><p>Common information are always stored and display:</p><p>- Time/Duration</p><p>- Training effect</p><p>- Calories</p><p>- Distance</p><p></p><p>Note: at least 1 meter high jump is counted.

This is first release

  • FIT files (activity recordings)
  • Record additional information into activity files
  • GPS location
  • Forerunner® 645 Forerunner® 645
  • Forerunner® 645 Music Forerunner® 645 Music
  • fēnix® 5 fēnix® 5, quatix® 5
  • fēnix® 5 Plus fēnix® 5 Plus
  • fēnix® 5S Plus fēnix® 5S Plus
  • fēnix® 5X fēnix® 5X, tactix® Charlie
  • fēnix® 5X Plus fēnix® 5X Plus

